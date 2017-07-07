Lauren Conrad and William James Tell Welcome Baby Liam James

Facebook/thehills "The Hills" stars Lauren Conrad, Heidi Pratt, Kristin Cavallari, among others.

Contrary to popular belief, Lauren Conrad has not had an easy life. First appearing in "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," it was not until "The Hills" when the star got a major breakthrough. Since then, she has had to deal with controversies and cameras following her every move. But Conrad was nothing if not persistent, and her will and drive to have the best life possible leveled up when she and her husband, William Tell, was blessed with a baby boy, Liam James Tell.

"William and I are thrilled to share that on Wednesday, July 5th we welcomed Liam James Tell into the world. He is 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long," said Conrad in a statement she released on her official website. "I'll be taking a little bit of a step back from the site over the next few weeks as we adjust to life as a family of three... I'll still be blogging here and there when I can, bringing you updates from my life as a new mom."

Fans of her website need not worry because her editorial team will be taking over the regular blog posts on fashion. Meanwhile, Conrad will take the time to sink in comfortably into her new role as a mother. Considering that she was married to lawyer and musician Tell way back in 2014, the new addition is sure to have the couple adjusting in a life that is no longer just the two of them.

According to a recent interview with People, Conrad has been nothing but excited to have baby Liam James. She did acknowledge that she might be suffering many sleepless nights, but it is nothing compared to the bundle of joy she is bringing into the world. Furthermore, Conrad did say that she might take two weeks off and have one hundred percent focus on her family.

Regardless, congratulations are in order to the Tell family, plus their two dogs, Chloe and Fitz.