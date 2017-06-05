Lauren Conrad Baby News: Former 'The Hills' Star Welcomes First Child

Pixabay/FeeLoona Image used for illustration only.

Former "The Hills" star Lauren Conrad has given birth to a healthy baby boy on Wednesday this week.

"We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family," the 31-year-old new mother and her 37-year-old lawyer husband William Tell exclusively told People on the same day of the delivery. "Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We're already in love!"

According to the publication, little Liam James was weighed 6 lbs. and 14 oz. when he was born. He is the couple's first child.

The proud first-time mother also recently announced the baby's arrival via Instagram, with a photo of a needlepoint image of her little family, including their two dogs, Chloe and Fitz.

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Sitting down with Fit Pregnancy and Baby for her July cover story, Conrad said that she was "thrilled" to have a baby boy as her mother told her that the love from a son is one that is incomparable, especially during his younger years.

"Once he's here, all my friends and family are invited over—the more the merrier," she gushed. "Especially since it's our first, I want to make sure we have lots of people around for support and to be sure that we're doing everything correctly. Both of our families live only 15 minutes away, so that's nice for babysitting!"

The reality star turned fashion designer and bestselling author announced her pregnancy back on New Year's Day through a photo of a sonogram, which she captioned: "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

She also had a timely collaboration with Kohl's, debuting a maternity line with the department store company last month.

Conrad and Tell tied the knot back in September 2014 in a beautiful sunset ceremony in Southern California's Santa Ynez Valley. The couple got engaged in 2013.

In other news, there are also two other"The Hills" stars who are expecting children. Former co-star Jason Whaler has announced that he and his wife Ashley Slack are expecting their first child, and Whitney Port is expecting her own as well, with husband Tim Rosenman.

Audrina Patridge, on the other hand, welcomed her first child with husband Corey Bohan last month.