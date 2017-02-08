'Law and Order SVU' Season 18 Spoilers: Barba-Centric Episode Teased; Benson Might Get a New Love Interest

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of Barba (Raul Esparza) would be happy to know that there will be a "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" season18 episode centered on the character.

Michael Parmelee/NBCA promotional still from "Law and Order: SVU" season 18 featuring Raul Esparza as Barba

Showrunner Rick Eid revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that in this episode of "Law and Order: SVU" season 18, Barba will be the target of a criminal that could affect his life in bigger ways than he can imagine, leading to some big revelations.

"We have an episode the deals with the suspect in the case is a hacker, a sophisticated tech genius entrepreneur who we also find out is a hacker," Eid said.

"The person digs into Barba's professional and personal life a little bit and causes some complications in this episode and maybe in his future," he went on to say.

On the other hand, "Law and Order: SVU" season 18 will also explore what is next for Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Tucker (Robert John Burke), who called it quits after wanting different things.

Eid noted that while the relationship just "wasn't going to work at this moment in time," this does not mean the end for the couple.

"You never say never. It just felt real that they might just be missing each other just enough and that's the way to dramatize that," the showrunner explained.

Despite this, Eid said that they are still talking about the possibility of bringing in a new love interest for Benson in "Law and Order: SVU" season 18.

"Nothing's been officially decided but we try to treat all these characters like real people. They're living their life and doing real things and even though we're not with them all the time, we imagine they do have lives outside the squad room. So if something makes sense, we'll explore it," he explained.

"Law and Order: SVU" season 18 returns today, Feb 8, at 9 p.m. ET with episode 10, "Motherly Love," which will see the team deal with a mother whose affair with her son's best friend ends with death.