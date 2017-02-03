'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 10 Spoilers: Benson Gets Personal With a Suspect

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will personally see to it that an offender will get what she deserves in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team take on another sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In the episode titled "Motherly Love," the promo reveals that the SVU team will handle a case of teen misdemeanor. A young man has shot his friend, believing that the latter was assaulting his mother. He had no idea that what was happening behind closed doors was far different from what he ever imagined because as it turns out, his mother was actually having a forbidden affair with his friend. In the clip, the son is shown running inside their house with a rifle at hand. When he sees what they are doing, he pulls the trigger.

Benson and others meets with the mother. The latter is uncomfortable with the interrogation and wants it to end immediately. She still does not know that the SVU has found out about her affair. Benson shows her a couple of polaroids. The images show her in bed with the teen. Benson tells the woman she has no right to complain as they have discovered her secret. The SVU will make sure she ends up behind bars for romancing a minor. She also has to deal with the guilt of knowing that she destroyed her son's life.

Meanwhile, the Trump-inspired episode featuring Gary Cole may be airing in spring. Series creator Dick Wolf recently said that he is still not sure when the episode would be released, as he does not interfere with the schedule the network creates. When asked if the postponement was because they were wary of the President-elect's possible reaction to the story, Wolf scoffed that it was not.

"To put it honestly. I never pressure the network to schedule anything in a specific way except things like crossovers, because it's their air. I haven't been informed when it's going to air. I suspect it will be this spring, but I don't know," Wolf told Entertainment Weekly. He adds: "Law & Order is fiction. I've been saying the same thing for 26 years: It's fiction. When it runs, it'll run. It's not a big issue."

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18 episode 10 will air Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.