'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 10 Spoilers: Squad to Investigate a Juvenile Offender

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team will take on another sensitive case on juvenile crime in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team take on another sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In the episode titled "Motherly Love," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the SVU will be tapped to handle a case involving a teenage boy. He allegedly wants to save his mother from being assaulted, but things go horrifyingly wrong when he realizes what is actually happening. The "attacker" is someone he knows well. The promo reveals that it is the teen's best friend.

In the teaser, the teenager is hurriedly loading a rifle to shoot the man when he stops in his tracks. He sees his mother at the kitchen table, but she is not being harmed by the person who is with her. The teen's mother is actually doing something intimate with his friend. Thoroughly disgusted, he pulls the trigger. The mother looks horrified to be caught in such an awkward situation.

Later on, when the SVU searches for the truth, it is revealed that the woman has been carrying on an affair with the minor for months. When she insists that the investigation is making her uncomfortable, Benson shows her incriminating photos where she and the teen are in bed together and makes sure to express her feelings about the situation.

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait a little longer for the Trump-inspired episode featuring Gary Cole. Franchise creator Dick Wolf recently announced to the press that he still has no idea when it will air. According to him, he lets the network make its own schedule. He quipped, though, that the episode might be released in the spring.

"One response to this: I don't know when it's going to air ... The one piece of scheduling that I can announce is there's an original SVU on tonight at 9, which is terrific. The episode is an episode that was written nine months ago. I don't know when it's going to air. They'll tell me. I don't control scheduling of individual episodes," Wolf said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18, episode 10 will air Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.