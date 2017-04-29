'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 17 Spoilers: Squad Takes Down Sex Trafficking Ring

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team will stumble on a huge sex trafficking ring in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team take on another sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In the episode titled "Real Fake News," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the SVU will receive intel that a congressman (guest star James Waterston) has been soliciting underage girls. When pieces of evidence point out that he is innocent of the crime, the politician will ask Benson to clear up the charge and clean his name. Not long after, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) will stumble on more information that a sex trafficking ring is indeed thriving in the city.

Prior to the discovery, a website has been spreading rumors that a certain Chinese restaurant is only acting as a front for the illegal activities happening inside. The man who owns the website is sure that little girls are being auctioned to the highest bidder in the place and he has been posting "evidence" for people to see. In a sneak peek, Rollins and Fin (Ice-T) are shown talking to him. He tries to explain what he knows to the two SVU agents, but they just shake their heads at his tall tale.

Later on, it will be revealed that the man has been captured and sent behind bars. To get back at Benson and Rollins for ridiculing him, the culprit will post salacious news on the two women. A photo of Benson and her adopted son, Noah, will be released to the public. An extremely angry Benson will take this as a breach of her and Noah's privacy. It is her duty to protect her little boy from those who want to hurt him. Benson is also feeling guilty that her son becomes the target of evil people because of her job.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.