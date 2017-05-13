'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 19 Spoilers: Benson Takes Down a 'Misguided Lamb'

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team will handle a rape case in a religious group in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Conversion," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the SVU will be tapped to investigate an assault on a young woman. She is accusing a member of her church group of rape. The promo shows the girl opening her door to two boys. Once they are inside her room, they form a circle and kneel. It looks like a hazing of sorts. Later on, the suspect is shown talking to Benson. He claims he is helping the victim save her soul by sexual intercourse.

Benson and her team discuss the case. She brings up the suspect's defense that what he did to the poor girl is purely a religious experience. Fin (Ice-T) cannot stop himself from snorting at the boy's reason. Benson and the others have the same reaction. Whatever kind of twisted belief that the suspect has about absolution, the SVU will make sure that he realizes that what he did was a terrible crime. An innocent woman who trusted him enough will never be the same. Benson and her squad will let justice be served for her.

Last episode, the team handled another rape case. A woman accused a spiritual healer (guest star Stuart Townsend) of sexual assault. She claimed he hypnotized her to do his bidding. Benson was in doubt at first, but when the results revealed that the victim was not drugged or anything, they began to suspect that she was telling the truth. The healer was using his job to prey on unsuspecting women. When he saw the victim, he immediately planned the attack.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.