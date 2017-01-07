'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 8 Spoilers: Benson Takes on a Case Close to Home

Fans of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" will see an emotional Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the series' upcoming episode.

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team take on another sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In the episode titled "Chasing Theo," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the SVU team will be tapped to investigate the disappearance of a little boy. The kid vanished during a party hosted by his mother. Benson and the others will find out that almost all of the guests took drugs that fated night. While working the case, Benson will not be able to stop herself from reflecting about her role as mother to little Noah. Obviously, the mother of the abducted kid should be blamed for what happened. Benson's adopted son is roughly the same age as the other child, hence she can relate well to the situation.

As seen in the promo, the mother put the child to sleep before the party started. She even made him wear earplugs to ward off the noise. According to her, there were about 50 to 60 guests that night. She could not be sure, as everything was hazy to her. No wonder, as she was also high on drugs. At some point, she must have checked on her son, only to find him gone.

In the clip, the woman tearfully asks the SVU team to bring back her son alive. Benson assures her they are doing just that. Although she is angry at the mother for putting her son at risk, Benson cannot help imagining what she will do if the same thing happens to her own child.

Benson was actually thinking of retirement last episode. She felt it was time to give up her badge and focus on raising Noah. Tucker (Robert John Burke) supported her decision and was a bit miffed when she changed her mind. Viewers are guessing he was about to propose to Benson and complete their own family. They have been together for quite a while, after all.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.