'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 9 Spoilers: Team Goes After a Billionaire Rapist

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad will go head-to-head with a billionaire suspected of rape in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team take on another sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In the episode titled "Decline and Fall," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the SVU will once again handle a delicate case. A woman is accusing a rich man of rape. When the authorities start the investigation to see if her accusation is true, the man's family use their money to derail everything. The suspect owns a retail empire and has connections to powerful people. Benson's team will have a difficult time breaking the walls his family has built to keep them away.

As seen in the promo, the suspect drugged the woman and brought her to his hotel. When she woke up, she cannot remember anything. The billionaire stands firm in his stand that what happened between them was consensual. It looks like he has been molesting women for a long time. Benson acknowledges that it will be difficult to prove anything against the suspect. He has a lot of resources. Even the witnesses are scared to testify against him. Benson tries to convince one of them to stand up for justice. She has a nagging suspicion that the suspect is paying the witnesses money to shut them up.

Last episode, the SVU was tapped to investigate the disappearance of a young boy. He vanished in the middle of the party his mother was hosting. She was so high on drugs she could not remember what happened. The kid was kidnapped by his nanny. He was happy to come with her and live in Mexico. The boy was a lot closer to his nanny than his mother. At the end, the court decided if the mother was fit to raise her child. Meanwhile, Olivia ended her relationship with Tucker (Robert John Burke). She decided that she was not ready to retire from her job and live a civilian's life with him.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.