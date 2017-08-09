'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 News: Philip Winchester Set to Reprise 'Chicago Justice' Role

"Chicago Justice's" Philip Winchester is heading back to the NBC universe with a starring role in "Law & Order: SVU" season 19.

Facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional image for NBC's "Law & Order: SVU"

According to reports, Winchester is returning to the Dick Wolf-created series to reprise his "Chicago Justice" character Peter Stone. A former Assistant State's Attorney in Chicago, Peter will now be in New York where he works as the ADA. He is scheduled to first appear around the midpoint of the upcoming installment.

Peter's appearance on "Law & Order: SVU" will come naturally because of his ties with the show. Stone has a special link to the entire "Law & Order" franchise and New York. Aside from being born in the Big Apple, his father is Benjamin Stone (Michael Moriarty) — who was also an ADA on the first four seasons of the original series.

It is currently unclear how many episodes Winchester will be in. Additionally, it is not yet known how duties in the courtroom will be divided between Peter and Rafael (Raul Esparza), who has been in the series since its 14th season.

Executive producer Julie Martin recently promised that there will be "fireworks" when Peter arrives at the DA's office.

Both "Chicago Justice" and "Law & Order: SVU" are created and executive-produced by Wolf. This means that it is common for Wolf's programs to cross over. Winchester himself started out on "Chicago P.D." and appeared in three episodes before his stint on "Chicago Justice." Unfortunately, the series was canceled just after one season.

Winchester is the second actor from "Chicago Justice" to transfer to another Wolf series. Right after NBC decided to pull the plug on the freshman drama, Jon Seda was confirmed to return to his previous series, "Chicago P.D." He will also resume his series regular status when the procedural premieres this fall.

"Law & Order: SVU" season 19 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.