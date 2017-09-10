'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Spoilers: Barba's New Case Earns Him Powerful Enemies

Facebook/lawandordersvu Benson and her team will take on another set of sensitive cases in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: SVU."

Barba (Raúl Esparza) will find himself in the middle of a power struggle in the next season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

The synopsis for the premiere episode of the new installment is out, and according to CarterMatt, Barba will handle a new case that will earn him new influential enemies. In the episode titled "Gone Fishin'," the Assistant District Attorney will reportedly be involved in a political tug-of-war. Barba will have to be careful, as powerful people will do anything to silence him.

Meanwhile, Barba's colleagues will not fare any better. Fin (Ice-T) will be forced to cross international borders to capture a fugitive rapist, while Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will face scandalous allegations. This is probably connected to the last case the SVU handled, where a Muslim family was assaulted. Soon after, it was discovered that another attack took place. A mosque was bombed, killing several people. Benson is also set to reunite with an old friend, Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters). He is a former co-worker at SVU.

Season 19 is shaping up to be another action-packed offering from NBC. It has been previously revealed that the SVU will be handling dangerous cases involving violent crowds. New showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in an interview that one of the upcoming storylines would be about the recent turmoil in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a group of white supremacists was against the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee. The EP admitted that they have a lot of considerations in featuring political issues like this in the show.

"Because I'm not going to a choose a side. I won't choose a side. I'm going to present both political views and let the audience decide which one is right. My goal, and I told the writers on this on the first day of our writers' room, is at the end of every episode, I want half the audience to throw their shoes at the television and the other half to stand up and cheer," Chernuchin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 is expected to air on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.