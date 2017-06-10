'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Spoilers: Benson To Be Blamed for Terrorist Attack?

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has a lot on her plate in the upcoming season 19 premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team will take on another set of sensitive cases in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: SVU."

In last season's finale, the lieutenant was informed that five people died when a mosque in East Harlem was firebombed. The incident happened right after the court made its decision with regard to an attack on a Muslim family by Syrian nationals who had raped two of the family members. It was a particularly difficult case to take on due to the lack of evidence against the perpetrators. No one wanted to testify against them. Benson and Barba found themselves at each other's throats more than once during the investigation. Spoilers claim that the tension between them will continue on in the next installment.

From how it looks like, Benson and the SVU are looking at a series of attacks against the Muslim community. It is possible that she and her team will be blamed for a future incident they have no control over.

Fans of the series are looking forward to the upcoming storylines. Since U.S. President Trump's Muslim ban has already been touched on in the show, many are expecting that aside from the usual violence against women theme, more political issues will also be included.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Esparza hinted that they would be incorporating recent headlines in season 19.

"I can't tell the future, but if I were a betting man, I would say that the odds are good that stuff will show up in our show because we have an insane amount of material to pull from, sadly. I often think we're going to run out of stories and then we don't. Sometimes they come up with insane things like they did this season. ... Dick Wolf set out not to just create these procedurals that are delicious and compact, he also set out to create a show that riffs on headlines so that's part of the mission of the show," Esparza explained.

"Law & Order: SVU" season 19 is expected to air in the fall.