'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Spoilers: Is Carisi Planning a Career Shift?

Facebook/lawandordersvu Carisi's storyline will be on the spotlight in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: SVU."

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) may be planning a shift in his career in the next season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Spoilers indicate that the SVU agent will have more scenes with Assistant District Attorney Barba (Raul Esparza) in the new installment. This suggests that the older man could be mentoring Carisi, where the latter may be thinking of following the former's footsteps as an attorney.

As the ADA, Barba has been Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) go-to guy during cases. Together, they have managed to put many criminals behind bars with justice being served. Carisi may be thinking of pursuing law, and who better than Barba to teach him? Many fans are looking forward to seeing more of the handsome agent in the NBC series.

Meanwhile, season 19 is expected to start with a bang after that tense cliffhanger in last season's finale. Benson was informed that a mosque was firebombed and that five were dead. The attack came after a Muslim family was assaulted, with two of their members raped. It was a messy case for the SVU. No one wanted to testify against the assailants. However, it looks like the attack and the mosque bombing are only the start. Benson and her squad will have their work cut out for them, trying to maintain peace and order among the citizens.

In a previous interview, Esparza talked about how the different members of the SVU team work together to create a cohesive front. Everyone has a little something to contribute. The actor said this has made everything work for SVU for many years.

"I always say each character in SVU is a chess piece on a board and you have to know how to play us — Benson is the Queen, Barba is the rook, Rollins is the knight. We have specific skills that our characters are really good at doing for a story. So it was about making moves in the best possible way. Is this the most interesting way to put Barba into a situation? Is this smart enough? Is this angry enough? ... It was a learning curve, but it also feels very collaborative," Esparza told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 is expected to air on Sept. 27, 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.