'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Spoilers: Is It Time for the Big Carisi-Rollins Romance?

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) relationship may undergo a huge change in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuRollins and Carisi's relationship may change in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: SVU."

Last year, showrunner Warren Leight hinted to The Hollywood Reporter that they might be planning an interesting storyline for the pair. When Rollins gave birth to her son, she and Carisi seemed to become closer. Many viewers took it as a sign that their friendship was shifting and that they were ready to become lovers. Still, the much-awaited change did not happen. The two SVU agents continued to circle around each other, never stepping beyond the lines they set between them. Thus, some fans of the series have gotten weary of guessing whether a romance is possible between Rollins and Carisi.

"Something was going on with Rollins that she had not felt before. Rollins has had one point of view on Carisi for a long time, like the annoying younger brother point of view, and I thought I saw something really interesting in that moment. I'm curious to see where it goes," the EP teased THR.

Rollins' past relationships on the show have not been exactly highlighted. It came as a surprise when it was exposed that she previously had an affair with former colleague, Amaro (Danny Pino). The father of her baby was revealed to be Lt. Declan Murphy (Donal Logue). Still, it was Carisi who seemed to be fulfilling the role of a dad for Rollins' child, and a number of fans are still hoping that in season 19, both of them are ready to take a leap of faith and become a couple.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Carisi are expected to spend extra hours trying to track down the terrorists who bombed a mosque in East Harlem. In last season's finale, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) was informed that the incident killed five people. The attack came after a Muslim family was assaulted. Two daughters were also raped. The case proved to be too difficult to crack when people did not want to testify against the suspects. Spoilers predict that the SVU will somehow be implicated in the escalating violence. The pressure may even take its toll on Benson.

"Law & Order: SVU" season 19 is expected to air in the fall.