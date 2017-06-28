'Law & Order True Crime' Cast News: Heather Graham, Elizabeth Reaser Join 'The Menendez Murders'

Hollywood actresses Heather Graham and Elizabeth Reaser have joined the cast of the forthcoming NBC TV series "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."

(Photo: Facebook/NBCTrueCrime)A promotional photo of NBC's TV series "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two actresses, along with "Deadwood" star Larry Cedar, will be a part of the eight-episode first installment of NBC's upcoming anthology series from the "Law & Order" TV franchise.

"Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" will be an "in-depth dramatization" of the famous murder case in the United States which took place back in the early 1990s. Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were tried in court for the brutal murder of their parents in Beverly Hills, which took place on Aug. 20, 1989. The case gained significant national interest and the brothers were tried on national TV.

The upcoming series will be shedding light on key players of the sensational murder case, the nature of the crime itself, and the media circus that came after. The show will also highlight the everyday struggles encountered by those who were part of the case, and the revelation of everything that transpired behind the scenes.

Graham will portray Judalon Smyth, a beautiful and emotionally delicate woman who had an affair with Dr. Oziel, the psychologist of the Menendez brothers. Reaser will play Deputy District Attorney Pam Bozanich, the prosecutor assigned to handle the murder case of Jose and Kitty Menendez. Meanwhile, Cedar, will be part of the cast as the actor who portrays Milton Anderson, Kitty's older brother.

Other cast members of "The Menendez Murders" include Julianne Nicholson, Edie Falco, Sam Jaeger, Anthony Edwards, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Gus Halper, Carlos Gomez, Constance Marie, Molly Hagan, Sterling Beaumon and Dominic Flores.

"Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" is set to air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT this coming fall on NBC. The show will premiere on Sept. 26.