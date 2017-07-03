'LawBreakers' Collector's Edition Announced for PS4, PC; Journal, Cards and In-Game Bonuses Included

Facebook/LawBreakers A promo image of "LawBreakers" announcing their pre-order release, as the cover photo on the game's official Facebook page.

"LawBreakers," the upcoming First Person Shooter title from Boss Key Productions, has just been announced to come with a Collector's Edition that adds some in-game rewards, as well as some game-related trinkets. The game is scheduled to be released on Aug. 8.

Boss Key Productions, in a collaboration with Limited Run Games, have come up with a Collector's Edition physical copy release for "LawBreakers" that includes a few toys and collectible rewards for the FPS.

Both Collector's and Standard Editions will be coming this August for the PlayStation 4 and PC, according to GameSpot.

For the Collector's Edition, both PlayStation 4 and PC versions will come with a set of collectibles. The Abaddon's journal is included, featuring more than 50 pages of original art, writing and journal pages valued at $20, according to Comic Book.

A character card for each faction, Law and Breakers, of "LawBreakers" are also included, for a total of two premium cards printed on quality card stock with foil highlights, valued at $10.

A Collector's Edition exclusive vinyl sticker set for the game also comes with the pack, along with a postcard and a Deadzo sticker estimated to be worth $5. The whole package also comes in a premium box, individually numbered according to the place in the order queue.

In-game rewards also come with the Collector's edition, adding exclusive weapons and character skins. These in-game rewards can be redeemed from Steam for PC bundles.

The "LawBreakers" Collector's Edition is available for a limited time only. The pre-order for the PC version of the $70 special bundle is available on Limited Run's site until Friday, July 7, only. The PlayStation 4, on the other hand, is up for pre-order until Aug. 4 but is limited to just 2,500 boxes.

The team-based FPS has almost unlimited maneuverability as its hallmark, enabling players to defy gravity as they battle the opposing team in the game's huge playing fields. "LawBreakers" will feature two factions with nine classes by the time it launches on Aug. 8.