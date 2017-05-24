'LawBreakers' from PC to PS4 and PS4 Pro news: Developers share details of game's development; DLC will be for free

Boss Key Productions has developed a PlayStation4 (PS4) and PS4 Pro support for "LawBreakers" that will soon be out in the market. Furthermore, downloadable content (DLC) packs for the game will be free of charge.

Facebook/BossKeyProductionsLawBreakers will be available on the PC, PS4, and PS4 Pro.

Game developers Boss Key revealed during a roundtable interview that "LawBreakers" will no longer be PC-exclusive. COO Arjan Brussee also shared their journey in creating a PS4 and PS4 Pro support for the upcoming video game.

Brusee explained, according to Trusted Reviews, "The first two years we were figuring out how to make really great PC shooters again, but since then we've been re-learning consoles to make it work great. So PlayStation 4 is our console partner of choice, it's on the platform, running very well."

However, the developers admit that they had difficulty shifting keyboard and mouse controls to a PlayStation controller, according to game designer Cliff Bleszinski.

GameSpot reports that Bleszinski described the differences between a keyboard and a controller as "fairly significant," and they had to consider several things such as the differences of aiming and shooting in two different consoles.

Bleszinski added that playing on a keyboard and mouse provides better pacing, especially with a game like "LawBreakers." However, he did say that he enjoys the PS4 really well.

Meanwhile, Boss Key confirmed that there will be no additional cost for "LawBreakers" DLC packs.

Brusee explained that charging for DLC packs will hinder players of "LawBreakers" from playing with each other.

"We've all been on titles before with DLC and I think it works pretty poorly nowadays in online games. You have people with the DLC, people without the DLC, they can't play together anymore."

Brusee revealed that to add more fire to "LawBreakers," they will offer cosmetic items and more weapons for game characters that can be purchased. He added that they already have a "compelling line up of cool-looking stuff," which future gamers of "LawBreakers" can look forward to.

"LawBreakers" will launch this year on the PC, PS4, and PS4 Pro.