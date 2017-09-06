'LawBreakers' Gameplay News: Devs Confirm Arrival of New Contents Despite Low Concurrent Players

Boss Key Productions via Steam Promotional gameplay image for "LawBreakers"

Developers of the game "LawBreakers" are fulfilling their promise to release an entire roadmap of post-launch contents despite the underwhelming number of concurrent players since it went live last month.

The team-based first-person shooter game was developed by the independent studio Boss Key Productions that was co-founded in 2014 by Cliff Bleszinski and Guerilla Games' Arjan Brussee.

Recently, the developers confirmed through the official Twitter page of "LawBreakers" that they would reveal more details of the game's contents roadmap this week.

According to the promotional image, players of "LawBreakers" will get new maps namely Namsan and Gateway; a new game feature dubbed as Skirmishes; a new class that is yet to be named and more.

These upcoming gameplay elements have actually been slightly discussed by Bleszinski in an interview with Eurogamer last month.

The silhouette of the unnamed class in the roadmap poster is most likely what Bleszinski referred to as the "fully playable" 10th character for "LawBreakers." He also told Eurogamer that the two new maps were "99 per cent ready to go" at the time of the interview.

The mini social media reveal also confirmed that "LawBreakers" would be getting an all-new ranked mode called Boss Leagues as well as more "rapid fire" updates.

Bleszinski also shared the roadmap's photo teaser and added the message: "I told y'all we aren't stopping. Thanks for the support. New. Stuff. Coming."

Bleszinski is well-known for helming several successful AAA games such as "Gears of War."

In the same Eurogamer interview, the game director was asked to comment on the fact that "LawBreakers" was only getting 1,500 concurrent players at the time. Bleszinski responded that he would gladly be attached to an "underhyped game that slowly ramps up into something that people adore than something that comes out with way too much hype that there's a backlash for."

He added: "We're going to continue to raise awareness, continue to support the product."

"LawBreakers" is available on PC and PlayStation 4.