'LawBreakers' Trailer News: Boss Key Rolls Out Fix for PS4 Hitching Issues

(Photo: Boss Key Productions) A screenshot from "LawBreakers."

The highly anticipated first-person shooter (FPS) game "LawBreakers" has officially arrived in the PlayStation 4 (PS4) accompanied with a fast-paced chaotic trailer.

The new game from Boss Key Productions invites players who are "skilled AF" to be part of some next-level supercharged action filled with explosions and gunfights.

PS4 players are excited to experience "LawBreakers" on the console with all the rave reviews it has been getting. However, the game arrived in the console with hitching issues, which Boss Key Productions was quick to address.

On Twitter, the studio thanked fans for their patience and acknowledged the presence of the issue that causes hitching or stuttering when joining or leaving a match or changing roles.

PS4 - Hitching issue patch has passed Sony QA. It will be available to download by 6:30am PDT/3:30pm CEST. We appreciate your patience! — LawBreakers (@lawbreakers) August 9, 2017

Eurogamer, however, points out that the issue seems to occur at any point in "LawBreakers" and not just during the instances mentioned above.

It is only this time that this problem manifested itself. During the beta phase for "LawBreakers," participants did not experience such lag and frame rate issues.

While it took a bit longer to roll out than expected, as Boss Key pointed out, the fix should now be available to download after the patch has passed Sony QA.

Although the developer was quick moving, some media outlets are a bit upset that "LawBreakers" shipped to the PS4 with such glitches. Either way, this goes to show that Boss Key is one to act fast when it comes to issues like this.

"LawBreakers" was released a bit early for the PC, in which it is already getting tons of praises. In fact, players on the platform are very happy with "Gears of War" designer Cliff Bleszinski's latest project.

The game has received very positive reviews on Steam. Many love it due to the high-energy shooter experience it offers and the fun to be had because of that.

"LawBreakers" is described as a "chaotic, frenetic, multiplayer FPS for skilled gamers who tire of kiddie-bumpered, on-the-rails combat." It allows players to experience the action from all directions.