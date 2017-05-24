'LawBreakers' Updates: Upcoming Game Will not Have Cross-Platform Play Feature, Confirms Chief Developer

Gamers wishing that the upcoming game "LawBreakers" will have a cross-platform play feature have been disappointed to find out that the game will not introduce the said play feature.

Many players have long clamored for cross-platform play features in games. To the uninitiated, the said feature is a concept wherein gamers can play against others playing the same game, despite using different consoles or platforms, such as player A using PS4 and player B using the Xbox One or PC. While the concept may bring gamers together, it comes with a set of disadvantages, including an unbalanced game.

Recently, "LawBreakers" lead developer Cliff Bleszinski is asked by one of his Twitter followers if the upcoming game would introduce the cross-platform play feature. Without beating around the bush, Bleszinski replies that it would not, referring to the concept as "dumb." While he does not explain why, his succeeding replies reflects his belief that a cross-platform play will, indeed, be unfair.

In an interview, Bleszinski stresses that a cross-platform play feature for "LawBreakers" won't do the game and the players good, suggesting it will not be a level-playing field for the other.

"We made the decision not to do crossplay, and there are a lot of people with this pipedream of PC and console crossplay. It's like, 'No, be the best console game you can be, or be the best PC game you can be'. Because then you get PC players getting angry that there's aim assist on console, or with balance issues," Bleszinski tells PCGamesN.

Meanwhile, the originally PC-only game has been announced to arrive on PS4 soon with a beta to happen before the game is launched. While there is still no exact date as to when it will arrive, it has been learned that the game will cost $29.99 only, a price that will already cover future maps and heroes via the game's future downloadable contents (DLCs).