'Layton's Mystery Journey' Releases New Trailer

"Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy" finally unveils its official trailer. What can the longtime fans of the series expect from this latest entry?

laytonseries.com "Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy" is coming to iOS and Android July 20th for US15.99.

"Layton's Mystery Journey" launches its official English trailer. The trailer is now available on YouTube and it features Professor Hershel Layton's daughter Katrielle.

The video starts with the Professor's past adventures, as if the video is reminiscing his legacy. Then, the trailer shows Katrielle running to a client who is asking for the services of her father. She then explains the situation a bit and says she is in charge of the case rather than the Professor, showing that the young Layton might have a hard time filling for her father. The trailer cuts to some puzzles that players will encounter during the game and scenes of Katrielle investigating around London together with her talking basset hound, Sharo. Other characters will also be introduced in the game as seen in the trailer.

During the entire video, there was no scene that hints at whether Professor Hershel Layton might appear in the latest series. Fans will have to play the game in order to see if he will show up.

"Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy" is the latest installment to the "Professor Layton" series. It is the seventh main entry to the franchise, and will introduce a new protagonist called Katrielle Layton. In the new series, Katrielle searches for her father, Hershel Layton, while solving cases around London. The latest entry will also have similar puzzles from its predecessors with new features.

The game is set to come out on iOS and Android devices on July 20. Players can choose to play this version with or without microtransactions. However, fans who want to savor the game in its original format, complete without other transactions, may play it on the 3DS.

"Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy" comes out for the 3DS later this year.