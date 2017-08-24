'League of Gentlemen' Reunion, New episodes Air Date: Three-Episode Special to Premiere Later This Year

Jeremy Dyson, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith are reprising their roles in "The League of Gentlemen" for a three-episode special that is bound to air later this year, to mark the show's 20th anniversary.

YouTube/BBCWorldwide "The League of Gentlemen" will return with three new episodes for it 20th anniversary.

After months of speculations, fans finally have the answer to the rumored return of the BBC comedy series "The League of Gentlemen. The network has confirmed that the eccentric residents of the fictional town of Royston Vasey will be back to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut. The special will be composed of three episodes, all of which will air later within the year on BBC 2.

Back in February, Pemberton told RadioTimes that imagining the return of these characters is a very difficult task to partake in, as they would have to consider what they are like now or whether or not they have changed through the years.

According to Gatiss, the show had a better shot at returning when Britain decided to leave the European Union. "Increasingly we have become a local country for local people and I wonder if there is something Brexity in us that we can do," he said.

The script for their comeback was already being penned in June, Shearsmith said so on Twitter. He wrote, "Fun and strange to be writing "The League of Gentlemen" again. Evidently it's true...we'll never leave."

On the same month, Gatiss, in a speech to the Oxford Union, hinted the possibility of the show's return.

The critically acclaimed comedy "The League of Gentlemen" first premiered on BBC Radio. The show ran for three seasons on BBC 2. And in 2000, the show won a Rose D'OR and BAFTA for Best Comedy series.

The series was concluded with a film titled "The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse," which debuted in 2005.