'League of Gentlemen' Revival News: Reunion Confirmed for Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Jeremy Dyson

The cast of "League of Gentlemen" are reuniting. Stars Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and co-creator Jeremy Dyson will be back together for a short special on BBC.

YouTube/BBCWorldwide The sketch comedy series "League of Gentlemen" will be back with the original cast after nearly two decades of being off the air.

The cult comedy series, which debuted on the British network nearly 20 years ago, will likely have a three-episode outing for the revival special. But no confirmed date of release has been announced so far, except that it will reportedly premiere later this year.

BBC Two also confirmed the show's return on their official Twitter profile. Following the announcement, fans of the old series expressed that they are looking forward to the upcoming specials.

Announcement for Local People: The League of Gentlemen is coming back to @BBCTwo...

https://t.co/EfVvnORGjY pic.twitter.com/kwvoL7eER7 — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) August 23, 2017

Words cannot express how excited I am for the League of Gentlemen's return pic.twitter.com/bmVpIRtpFj — Amy Genders (@aagenders) August 23, 2017

Envy all the young'uns who've never heard of The League of Gentlemen who get to be apprehensive, confused but ultimately amused & addicted. — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) August 23, 2017

"I think there is still an appetite for it, people still remember it," Pemberton stated about bringing back the series. "We won't rush it, it's something we want to go get it right."

Back in June, Gatiss teased that filming for "League of Gentlemen" would begin this year. The co-creator of "Sherlock" said that he and the other comedians have had "several meetings" about putting the show back together.

Early this year, Pemberton also confirmed that the four of them have been trying to work out a schedule so that they can begin work on new episodes of "League of Gentlemen."

"In 2019, it will be 20 years. So maybe we should mark it with something," Pemberton said.

Gatiss, Pemberton, Shearsmith and Dyson kept in close contact even after "League of Gentlemen" ended in 2002 or even as they charted solo projects. Gatiss, Pemberton and Shearsmith actually worked together again in an episode of "Psychoville" in 2009.

"League of Gentlemen" originally started as a radio series in the mid-1990s, and was later developed into a TV show on BBC Two. The series ran for three years and was lauded as one of the funniest comedies. The show also had a follow-up movie, which ran in theaters in 2005.