'League of Legends' Gameplay News: Developer Reworks Champion Urgot; Translates Pain to Weapon

Riot Games A still from the official page of Urgot from "League of Legends."

Riot Games, the developer of "League of Legends," has recently debuted the reworked version of champion Urgot.

In many games, the backstory is key, and such was the case for Urgot. As told by Riot Games via the character's official page, the champion found new reason to be more vicious after he "was betrayed by Swain and found himself bound in chains, a slave in Zaun's mines."

Riot Games explained to players that Urgot's new-found source of strength was pain, oddly enough. "He revels in the chaos of suffering, knowing that it makes him strong," the developers added.

Reading through Urgot's abilities, it can be simply said that he became more powerful in every wound that enemies inflicted on him. His skill, called Echoing Flames, is such that either of his legs will give out flames once they are hit.

Another ability of Urgot is called Corrosive Charge where he can target and fire an explosive at nearby enemies. The targeted champions "are locked onto" and anyone hit by the explosive are forced to move slowly afterwards.

On the defensive aspect, the new version of Urgot has the ability called Purge to defend himself while quickly shooting enemies in close range. In this case, the pain-loving champion is programmed to hit enemies or other champions locked onto first and then attacks with Echoing Flames when possible. Player should note, though, that Urgot will move slower than usual when shooting "but becomes resistant to incoming slows," Riot Games explained.

Meanwhile, another of his abilities, Disdain, is applied when Urgot meets an enemy champion, recognizes them and will stop to knock them over to his other side while simultaneously locking onto them and launching attacks.

Playing against Urgot could be very tricky. As mentioned, he draws strength from pain. The same principle applies when he is impaled. The developers explained, 'If the target falls below a health threshold, Urgot may re-cast Fear Beyond Death to suppress the target, slowly reeling them in and - when they reach him - executing them." And when Urgot kills an enemy, it definitely inflicts terror onto nearby foes.

As a tip for "League of Legends" players, Urgot's knee cannons mean he is more deadly in close-range fights. He actually wants to lure foes closer to unleash the strongest possible attacks.