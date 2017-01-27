'League of Legends' Patch 7.2 Reintroduces Werewolf Warwick

A brand-new update for "League of Legends" has officially landed, bringing in a couple of in-game tweaks as well as a new and improved version of Warwick.

Riot Games"League of Legends" promo still for the return of werewolf, Warwick

Patch 7.2 that went online yesterday packed in some more changes on top of the scary wolfman. These include three crucial jungle changes that aim to address issues regarding Junglers' power in the game. First is that there will be a total delay of three seconds before the monsters spawn. A similar case is done with the initial spawn for Honeyfruit is also done with the update but not necessarily having a quantitative time for the delay. Lastly, there is an increase in damage output from the two jungle camps — Gromp and Krug.

The much-awaited comeback of Warwick is finally here. Following years of being in "League of Legends" but not necessarily up to something significant, the werewolf makes his return fully equipped with capabilities to take over the rift. If that is not enough to get fans hyped up, a sneak peek trailer gives a glimpse of what the improved creature will add to the layers of the dynamic gameplay.

Other notable additions include the leveling up for AD assassins as well as new skins that are specially designed for the upcoming Valentine's Day Festivities. Both Heartseeker Lucian and Heartseeker Quinn will be arriving with the patch to help players who are in the mood for romance.

Speaking of skins, however, Riot Games has announced that they are pulling the plug on the supposed Sewn Chaos Blitzcrank and Sewn Chaos Amumu skins due to quality-related issues.

"After receiving some feedback about the skins, we've decided to not release them going forward," Carlos "I am Carlos" — one of the producers on the skins team — explained regarding their decision to ax the skins. "Sometimes we work on things that just don't end up hitting our quality bar. And usually, we try to cut those things well before they actually hit PBE, but in this case we were a little too late. The truth is neither Sewn Chaos Blitzcrank nor Sewn Chaos Amumu hit the quality expected of our recent skins, so we're making the call to remove them."