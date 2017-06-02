'League of Legends' Update, News: Major Overhaul for Runes and Masteries Coming

Lo and behold, "League of Legends" developers Riot Games recently shared a developer update for the said title. The clip teases the update for the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game's runes, honor system, and keystone masteries.

"League of Legends" lead producer New001 revealed that the runes and masteries will have a complete make over. Gamers will see a new page called the "Runes Reforged," a combination of the Rune and Mastery page. This was created to make navigation more user-friendly.

Major as well as minor runes will have their own respective special abilities. For instance, one of the major runes is equipped with a protective ability called "Overheal." Champions will be given a shield if they heal past their maximum health.

As for the Keystones, the upgrades will hopefully be a lot better than its previous features, which were usually either too strong or too weak. Hence, a number of players never paid much attention to them. New001 stated that the Keystone Runes are more powerful which players can use to "build an entire play style around."

Gamers can look forward to Berserk, a Keystone which allows players a 60 percent attack speed boost after attacking for three seconds. The Perxie is a pet bunny with a unicorn horn that, once summoned, will follow players around. This little pet can be used to transport items to allies, but it can also be used to attack foes.

Unlike the previous Honor system, the revamped version comes with a number of different rewards. A special page plus honor capsule drops will appear if a player gets honored by other gamers.

There is still no word about the Voice Command system in the game.

On a different note, "League of Legends" has been dropped from the international tournament Intel Extreme Masters (IEM). Riot Games, however, has confirmed that a new sports event called Rift Rivals will replace IEM. The top teams from each designated region will participate in five tournaments in various continents.