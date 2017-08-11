Leah Remini, Church of Scientology Latest News: Actress Questions Elisabeth Moss' Devotion, Calls for Federal Investigation

Leah Remini's fight against the Church of Scientology is not yet over. The ex-Scientologist is calling on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to look into the church's activities and she is also questioning the devotion of fellow actress Elisabeth Moss to the religion.

Leah Remini hopes a federal government agency will look into the records of the Church of Scientology.

Remini, who won an award from the Television Critics Association (TCA) for her expose documentary "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" on AMC, revealed that Moss doesn't talk to her because she believes she is not allowed to do so.

"There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public," Remini said in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"[Moss] believes that I'm an antisocial personality — because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me," Remini added.

When Remini got up on stage to accept her award for her expose, reports have it that Moss walked out of the venue. The "Kevin Can Wait" star, however, said that she wouldn't put "The Handmaid's Tale" actress in an awkward position. She has no other issues with Moss, who was also a TCA winner like her, except with why the actress continues to support Scientology.

For the 47-year-old actress, the religion is abusive towards its members. Hence, Remini wants the FBI, as well as the Department of Justice and the IRS, to launch an investigation. She alleges the church's practices and records are criminal in nature.

Meanwhile, the Church of Scientology told Rolling Stone that Remini's call for a federal investigation is nonsense. It accused the actress of making false claims for the sake of publicity.

"The Church is a religious institution committed to our religious, social and humanitarian missions," the statement read.

Remini left Scientology in 2013 and proceeded to publish a book exposing some of its rules and practices. She is focusing on doing a follow-up to the documentary series, wherein she plans to include individual stories of those who left the church.