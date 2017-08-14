Leah Remini Reunites with Kevin James on 'Kevin Can Wait' Set

"King of Queens" co-stars Kevin James and Leah Remini reunite on the set of CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait." The actress teased their reunion on Instagram on Friday.

Facebook/kevincanwait "Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will switch Erinn Hayes for Leah Remini.

Remini shared a photo of her and James on the set of "Kevin Can Wait." She sported a black ensemble, a turtle neck top paired with a leather jacket, while James had sweats, an NYPD shirt, and a cup of coffee in hand.

"It's been an amazing first week on @kevincanwaitcbs," she wrote. "So blessed that I had my family with me. Thank you to all who came out tonight, cast, crew, writers, thank you for the love!"

Remini has been cast as a series regular on "Kevin Can Wait." She was hired on the same day Erin Hayes, who portrayed Donna, James' wife, was let go from the show.

Last June, Hayes admitted that she was fired. Nevertheless, she seemed thankful for the opportunity and proud of her work on the show. She said, "Very sad, I had a great experience in season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans." James' wife will be killed off from the show. When "Kevin Can Wait" returns for its second season, viewers will see that time has passed since then.

Hayes appeared in season 1 of the show as Vanessa Cellucci, an undercover cop who persuaded James to get out of retirement for one case wherein they both pretended to be husband and wife.

Earlier this month, CBS announced that it was James and Remini's on-screen chemistry in those two episodes of the show that led them to this decision. It was a collective decision between the actress, the studio, and the network to keep that spark alive.

Remini and James starred in "King of Queens" from 1998 to 2007.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 airs on Sept. 25 on CBS.