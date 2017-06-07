'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath; Returns for Season 2 Later This Year With More Exposés

While a specific launch date for the second season of the intrigue-filled "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" has not yet been revealed, the show is confirmed to air its second season on the A&E Network later this year.

Reuters/Fred ProuserActress Leah Remini's documentary series, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" is expected to return for a second season this year.

"King of Queens" star Leah Remini headlines this controversial show as she digs into her experience as an ex-member and former advocate of Scientology to do a public documentary-style examination of the church. The 46-year old star is joined by another former high-ranking member of the Scientology church, Mike Rinder.

The show in its first season revealed a few concerning aspects of the faith of Scientology to the public as it aired interviews with other former members and church officials. Among the abuses that the show has helped bring to light are allegations of brainwashing, sex abuse, harassment and even coerced abortions, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The second season of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" is expected to pick up where the first season left off, when Remini and Rinder mulled over a few possibilities in terms of taking legal action against the controversial church. In the last episodes of the debut run of the show, the two defectors were meeting up with a group of lawyers to discuss a few legal options aimed at making the church of Scientology accountable for their alleged abuses.

Season 2 is also expected to air the interview with "Crash" director Paul Haggis in one of the upcoming episodes of the show. "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" has been renewed for at least 10 more episodes for the show's second season run, according to Rolling Stone.

The response from representatives of the Church of Scientology has been one of overall denial, calling Leah Remini's expose series "nothing more than a scripted, rehearsed, acted and dramatized work of fiction."