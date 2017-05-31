'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Season 2 Release Date, Latest News: Production of 10-Episode Season Already Underway

The first season of Leah Remini's show "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" has enjoyed a good run on the A&E Network. Because of its success, the show has been renewed for a second season.

(Photo: Facebook/AETV)A promotional photo of A&E's "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" season 2.

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" follows the story of Leah Remini, along with several former members of the Church of Scientology. The show delves into the stories of those who have abandoned the Church and have spoken publicly about their experiences as its members.

According to a report by Deadline, production for the show's second season is currently underway. It will consist of 10 episodes, and will be a further exploration of the account of former members of the Church of Scientology, whose lives have significantly been affected by the Church's practices. Currently, an official premiere date has yet to be revealed but it is expected to air sometime this summer.

In talking about the decision to renew the series, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming of A&E Network, said:

"The critical and ratings success of this show speaks to television viewers' increasing thirst for authentic and distinctive storytelling. Through Leah's passion and perseverance she has boldly empowered so many people to step forward and we're eager to share more of those compelling stories with a new season."

A two-hour special of the docuseries aired on Monday, May 29, and in this episode, Remini and Mike Rinder explored the historical relationship between the Church of Scientology and its usual vocal critics. Guests on the episode described their experiences in investigating the controversial stories and accusations about the Church, and the manner of which the Church responded to these issues.

During the special episode, a sneak peek at the forthcoming second season of the docuseries was reportedly also shown.

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" is produced for the A&E Network by The Intellectual Property Corporation, with Leah Remini serving as executive producer through her No Seriously Productions. Executive producers for IPC are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Decon Hammonds, Amu Savitsky and Elaine Frontain Bryant are the executive producers for A&E Network.