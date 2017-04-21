Leah Remini Scientology Program Season 2 News: More Stories to Be Exposed as Docuseries Comes Close to Achieving Its Goal

Actress and anti-Scientology activist Leah Remini was at Deadline's The Contenders Emmys event last Sunday, April 9, to talk about her A&E documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."

Reuters/Fred Prouser Leah Remini's documentary series, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" is expected to return for a second season this year.

The series, which began airing in November last year, aims to explore the underbelly of the Church of Scientology, which Remini herself was part of for 37 years. The 46-year-old actress left the church in 2013 and has since become a strong voice in exposing what allegedly goes on behind its closed doors.

A&E has since renewed the series for a second season, which will reportedly consist of 10 episodes and is expected to premiere in the summer. The series will continue its efforts to expose stories of abuse, misconduct and retribution that have allegedly been happening inside the Church of Scientology. Despite representatives from the religious organization dismissing the network, Remini and other former members of the church who have since stepped out continue to speak their minds.

During the interview, Remini shared the kind of mindset she used to have as a member of the Church of Scientology.

"We believed that as Scientologists we had the answers and everybody else was lost. This is about a doctrine that calls to destroy people's lives when they speak out," Remini said.

The actress also said that the show's second season will continue to expose people's stories until these allegations inspire somebody to step in and take the necessary actions.

This sworn objective may finally be achieved since according to Mike Rinder, Remini's fellow ex-Scientologist who also appears on the show, lawyers have already begun working hard to bring legal action on the church. The allegations from the victims are being thoroughly reviewed, along with the facts and the laws that encompass them, and Rinder said that things are looking "very hopeful."

Expect "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" to be back on air this summer.