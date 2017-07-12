LeakerLocker Ransomware Threatens to Reveal Private Data of Android Users If They Don't Pay Up

LeakerLocker is a new version of the infamous Ransomware that targets unwitting Android users. The malicious software threatens to humiliate their victims by threatening to reveal their private data and browsing history if they don't pay up.

Computer security software company McAfee discovered the latest attack which affects Android phones through apps downloaded from Google Play Store. So far, the company has identified two apps carrying the software namely "Wallpapers Blur HD" and "Booster & Cleaner Pro."

Unlike most Ransomware that locks up the user's files and storage which is akin the holding the device hostage, LeakerLocker takes the user's files and threatens to share it with their friends and family. The malware uses stored contacts in the user's phone to accomplish this; that is unless the user pays $50 to whoever owns the software.

Google has yet to issue a statement regarding their app store being compromised by malicious software. There is a possibility that there are other apps available on Google Play that carry the malware and could potentially victimize other users.

The rise of such software in recent months has been very troubling. Due to the complexity of tracking cyber criminals, the average person is often helpless when confronted with these kinds of situations and are often left with no option but to pay up.

Keeping software updated and minimalizing them, in general, can go a long way in protecting one's private information. A little vigilance against things like phishing scams can also reduce the risk of data being compromised.

Most of all, keeping back-up files either through a physical drive or the cloud can prevent unintended data loss. Remembering these simple tips will make it hard for cyber criminals to target users with malware like LeakerLocker in the future.