LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian Divorce Rumors: Brandi Glanville Believes Her Ex-Hubby Will Also Leave Singer

Former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reality TV star Brandi Glanville doesn't mince any words when it comes to her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes. Glanville predicted he's going to leave Rimes like Cibrian did in their marriage in 2010.

Facebook/brandiglanville1 Brandi Glanville thinks LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian will divorce after their marriage's 10 years.

Glanville shared her thoughts on a potential LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian divorce while talking to E! News' Daily Pop. She predicted that when the couple reaches 10 years into their relationship, Cibrian will leave his current wife and take "half her stuff."

Rimes and Cibrian, who met while working on "Northern Lights," had a relationship in 2009 while Cibrain was still married to Glanville. Rimes admitted hurting those involved but also said she does not regret that she got into an adulterous relationship, according to People. Cibrian and Glanville had been married for eight years and had two kids before Rimes entered the picture.

Glanville also said that despite years of being divorced from her ex-husband, their relationship hasn't mended or improved. "You would think that people would mature and be different, but there's still some craziness happening," Glanville said. Right now, the reality TV celebrity admitted things are not good with her and Cibrian.

Rimes and Cibrian eventually married in 2011 but they do not have any kids together. In 2016, Rimes told Entertainment Tonight she likes children but having her own kids might take some time.

Rimes and Cibrian have not replied to Glanville's prediction. On Instagram, the crooner would often post photos of herself and her husband enjoying their time together. She would also post photos of Cibrian's kids with Glanville despite the latter claiming his ex doesn't make an effort to see his boys.

Cirbrian accused his ex-wife of lying for the sake of publicity. As far as he's concerned his children also get along well with their stepmom.