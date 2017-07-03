'Leatherface' News: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Prequel Release Date Revealed

Facebook/TexasChainsaw3D Shown in the image is Leatherface from the "Texas Chainsaw" franchise.

"Leatherface," the highly anticipated prequel of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," finally has a release date.

Telling the story of how the iconic horror character came to be, the film features a group of escaped mental inmates, played by Sam Coleman, Jessica Madsen, Sam Strike, and James Bloor. They are said to kidnap a nurse, played by Vanessa Grasse, and take her on a brutal road trip, which will lead cops, played by Finn Jones and Stephen Dorff, to hunt them down.

According to Collider, Dorff's character is a disturbed Texas Ranger, who wants to get revenge against the person who becomes Leatherface. "The Conjuring" star Lili Taylor is also included in the film as Verna Sawyer, Leatherface's mother.

The film is said to have been planned since 2015, but according to reports, "Leatherface," which features the main villain of Tobe Hopper's 1974 horror film, is set to premiere on Sept. 21, exclusively on DirecTV, with a limited theatrical release and video-on-demand release on Oct. 20.

According to Pop Culture, one of the reasons why the film will not have a wide release is that the studio may not have "much faith in the project," since the previous "Texas Chainsaw" films garnered negative reviews from the audience. Despite this, the latest one titled "Texas Chainsaw 3D" still earned 47.2 million dollars at the box office, which is why they decided to make another.

It is assured, however, that "Leatherface" will still be as brutal, violent, and bloody as the films in the franchise, now with European horror filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo helming the popular slasher's story.

Bloody Disgusting has released the first images from the film and it shows the characters covered in filth and blood, just like what anyone would expect from a "Texas Chainsaw" movie.

"Leatherface" will still be produced by Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell, the same people who revived the horror film franchise with "Texas Chainsaw 3D."