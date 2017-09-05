LeBron James NBA Rumors: LeBron James Interested in Teaming Up With Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles Next Season

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena, May 3, 2017.

Much has been said about the possibility of LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time next year. In fact, many have suggested that the Cavaliers may already be planning for a future without James.

For months now, reports have been suggesting that James was likely going to join the Los Angeles Lakers and team up with All-Star forward Paul George if he leaves the Cavaliers. However, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has reported that James prefers to create a formidable tandem with reigning most valuable player Russell Westbrook next summer.

"Whispers around the NBA suggest James would love to team up with the explosive guard. How would teams defend two triple-double powerhouses like James and Westbrook? On most nights, they don't...," Pincus said.

Westbrook is eligible to sign a "super-max" extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of free agency, but he has yet to put pen to paper. He will have until Oct. 16 to sign the extension because the 2017–18 regular season officially starts on Oct. 17.

With their collection of young talent, the Lakers have a bright future ahead of them. But if they can add James and Westbrook to a core featuring young stars Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle, the Lakers will instantly become one of the favorites to win the title next season.

That would be an amazing lineup. But in his report, Pincus also said that Westbrook is likely to re-sign with the Thunder.

"When asked, various NBA executives believe Westbrook will eventually sign his deal with the Thunder. George may be more attainable, especially with the Lakers essentially off the hook for the tampering charge levied by the Pacers," Pincus stated.

Well, at least George is going to be a free agent next season, and he's not a bad second option if the Lakers can't sign Westbrook.