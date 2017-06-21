LeBron James Says Only Jesus Christ Can Guard Him in the Paint

LeBron James has said that Jesus Christ is the only person who can stop him in the paint when looking at his fellow NBA players.

(Photo: USA Today Sports/Cary Edmondson)Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James at a press conference after game five of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, June 12, 2017.

In an interview on the podcast show "Road Trippin' with R.J. and Channing" last week, the 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers forward said he believes only Jesus or Shaquille O'Neal in his prime could dominate the area under the basket when he's defending it. Since O'Neal has retired to become an NBA commentator, James said only Jesus could be his potential competition in the post where the 6'8" 250 pound athlete dominates.

"There's only three people in this world that can score on me in the post," James said in the lighthearted interview. "Shaquille O'Neal in his prime and ... Who was it? Oh, it's two, and Jesus Christ."

The "Road Trippin" podcast is hosted by Cavs reporter Allie Clifton and radio announcer Rafael Hernandez Brito who join Cavaliers players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye to discuss everything from sports to food when their teams travel for away games. In the last episode of the 2016–2017 season, Clifton asked if Frye could ever get past James in the paint.

When James insisted that only Jesus Christ could accomplish that feat these days, Frye took part in the lighthearted banter by asking if the Dalai Lama could compete against him.

"Nah. Jesus Christ and Shaquille O'Neal in his prime," James insisted.

This isn't the first time James brought up the name of Jesus in basketball related conversations. When Cleveland guards Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert were injured two years ago, the Cavs struggled to win games.

James was asked if his teammates' return would guarantee that things would improve for the Cavs, but the athlete made it clear that he is only banking on Jesus since injuries can happen unexpectedly.

"I hope we don't think that way. It's never that way," James said, Cleveland.com reported. "When you get your guys back, you prepare just as you prepare before. There's only one guy ever in the world that everything will be all right when He comes back and that's Jesus Christ. Other than that, you can't bank on nobody being OK."