LeBron James Talks About NBA Super Teams, Says He's Never Played for One

Days after the Golden State Warriors have taken the National Basketball Association Championship title, talks around the sport has been all about "super teams" and parity in the league. LeBron James made a remark that's been the subject of much debate after he said that he does not believe he's played for a "super team," despite his history with the Miami Heat.

Reuters/Dan HamiltonToronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after dunking for a basket against the Toronto Raptors May 31, 2016 03:00 pm EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the latest casualty in the wake of the Golden State Warriors juggernaut, which has been called a "super team" by some. Simply put, an NBA super team is a team led by superstars, sometimes after some conspiracy among them to join up to secure their chances at a championship.

LeBron James, in the wake of their recent loss to the Warriors, took to the subject of NBA super teams with his own interesting take. "I don't believe I've played for a super team. I don't believe in that," James said. "I don't believe we're a super team here (in Cleveland)," the Cavs superstar added, as quoted by USA Today.

Fans and media were quick to point out the seeming irony of James' statement, bringing up the time when LeBron famously announced his decision to take his talents to South Beach. On July of 2010, James joined the Miami Heat as a free agent, winning two NBA titles alongside fellow superstars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

LeBron James, who's destined for the Basketball Hall of Fame for most if not all NBA followers, joined a six-time NBA All-Star in Dwyane Wade, as well as a five-time All-Star Chris Bosh, as part of the trio in what is arguably the biggest super team of that time.

The Miami Heat also had a 10-time All-Star in Ray Allen, even in his veteran status, during those years, according to the Miami Herald. Even his current team in Cleveland, where he is supported by two number one draft picks in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, could be considered a super team in the Eastern Conference as well.