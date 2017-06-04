LeBron James' Wife, Savannah, Comforts Family After Vandalism

LeBron James has never lost sight of his goal all season long. He wants to win as many National Basketball Association (NBA) titles as he can before he hangs up his shoes and now he will get the chance to earn another one in his seventh straight finals appearance.

(Photo: Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James at a press conference after game one the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, June 1, 2017.

James has always played with a laser-like focus, but his mind was far from the game of basketball on the eve of the finals. On Wednesday, May 31, the front gate of his Los Angeles home was vandalized with racist graffiti. James addressed the incident at a press conference later that day, and while he was clearly upset while he talked about racism in the United States, he was glad his family wasn't there at the time.

"If this is to shed a light and continue to keep the conversation going on my behalf, then I'm OK with it. My family is safe. At the end of the day, they're safe, and that's the most important," James said, according to the New York Post.

James probably wants to spend time with his family right now. However, he still has a job to do and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of the NBA finals. Fortunately, his children are in the very capable hands of his wife, Savannah.

According to the Hollywood Life, Savannah is stepping in to comfort their children while James plays in the finals.

"He has talked to his kids mostly through FaceTime about the incident but he is currently leaving it in Savannah's hands and trusts that she is pretty much going to tell her kids the same thing he would," a source close to James told the Hollywood Life.

Jason Whitlock may think that celebrities like James don't have the right to talk about being victims of racism because of their wealth, but people have to appreciate the fact that James is using his fame as a platform to speak out against it.

Rich or poor. Nobody wants their children to experience something like this.