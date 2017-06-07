LeBron James Workout and Sugar-Free Diet News: Cavaliers Forward Shares Diet Plan to Stay in Shape

Instead of just packing calories like other athletes, LeBron James follows a healthy diet to stay in shape.

Reuters/Kyle Terada/USA TODAY SportsJun 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not yet out in the 2017 NBA Finals, but the team heavily relies on James's performance to win the season. This means the famed athlete must stay in top shape to help his team further advance to the championship. Despite James' impressive stats with 29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and one block, he has to push himself even further to help his team have a great comeback in the series.

According to reports, James is known for being stronger during the playoffs. It is believed that most of his strength comes from his consistent workout and nutritional diet. James recently spoke with Stack and he said some of the nutritional changes he made included cutting down on his sugar intake.

"When it comes to the playoffs, it [sugar] kinda slows down the process of recovery," James shared. "During the regular season it's OK to have a little bit. But in the postseason, optimal recovery—whoever can recover the fastest from game to game is going to put themselves in position to be successful." He added that he eats more carbs every season because it gives him more energy.

As for his workout, James hits the gym seven days per week in the off-season and seven days every week once the new series kicks off. The small forward revealed that he usually mixes up different exercise routines in addition to traditional gym workouts.

"It varies," he told Business Insider, referring to the exercises he does to keep himself fit. While he occasionally does home work outs, James said he also goes to actual gym classes sometimes. "I've been to, like, VersaClimber classes, or spinning classes. I do pilates as well. So, it kind of varies depending on how I'm feeling," he continued.