Lecrae Says Police Officer Pulled Gun on Him: 'I Thought I Was Gonna Die' (Video)

(Photo: Harvest Ministries) Rapper Lecrae performs in front of 4,000 people at Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, for Harvest Atlanta.

Hip-hop artist Lecrae is gearing up to release his new album, All Things Work Together, and during a promotional interview he revealed that he was recently pulled over by a police officer at gunpoint.

"I was visiting a friend and I couldn't figure out where I was going, so I'm driving really slow downtown and I parked my car," Lecrae said in an interview with Power 106, Los Angeles.

Lecrae said he didn't realize he was being pulled over at the same time he was parking at his friend's house.

"There were police lights on behind me but in the area of town I was at, I just assumed they were pulling somebody else over. I didn't know the lights were on for me. So I'm getting out the car to go into the building, as soon as I open the door he's like, 'Get back in the car,' guns drawn," Lecrae said as he described his encounter with the police officer.

"I didn't know what's going on. I thought I was gonna die."

The Atlanta resident went on to explain that he was pulled over because while driving slowly, he rolled past a stop sign that was covered by trees.

"It was really wild because I just saw myself as Philando in that moment," he added. "It was super scary."

Even before the officer-involved shootings of Philando Castile in Minnesota and Alton Sterling in Louisiana, Lecrae has been an advocate for racial reconciliation.

In a Facebook Live video posted on Friday, Lecrae answered fans' questions and revealed the release date, tracklist, and pre-order for the album as well as the artwork.

The Reach Records artist announced that All Thing Work Together will be released on Sept. 22.

TRACKLIST:

1. Always Knew

2. Facts

3. Broke

4. Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign

5. Watchu Mean ft. Aha Gazelle

6. Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew

7. Come and Get Me

8. Lucked Up

9. Wish You the Best ft. Verse Simmonds

10. Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)

11. I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly

12. 8:28

13. Cry For You

14. Worth It ft. Kierra Sheard & Jawan Harris

Lecrae will embark on a nationwide tour beginning in October. All Thing Work Together is now available for pre-order.