Lecturer Says Transgender Policies in Schools Is Sowing Confusion Among Children

A university lecturer and feminist author accused U.K. schools of "sowing confusion" in children's minds by producing transgender policies that are out of proportion to the small number of students who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT).

University of Kent's Dr. Joanna Williams criticized campaigners for seeking to change school policies on gender and forcing children to "unlearn" the difference between boys and girls. "The role of the teacher becomes policing the values, thoughts and language of children to bring them in line with one particular ideological position," she bewailed.

Based on statistics, only one percent of the population experience gender issues. Williams lamented that while schools are struggling financially, "the time, effort and money that goes into producing and monitoring Transgender Policies is out of all proportion to the tiny number of trans children" in schools.

The remarks came after the National Union of Teachers (NUT) passed a motion during its annual conference last April calling for the teaching of LGBT issues "throughout all phases of state education" including in nurseries where pupils are as young as two years old.

Ciarán Kelly, Head of Communications at The Christian Institute, described the NUT's plans as "shocking and immoral." He said toddlers are far too young to understand LGBT issues and confronting them with propaganda on homosexuality and transsexualism will confuse and upset them.

He also described as alarming the notion that teachers who are supposed to protect children are the ones pushing for the agenda. "It's a tragedy that so many people desperate to inflict the adult world on children at the earliest opportunity with no concern at all as to the damage it can do," Kelly said. Transsexualism is defined as the desire an individual to change his/her gender brought about by the feeling of being in the wrong body. Kelly pointed out that NUT needs to let children be children instead of exploiting them to pursue its own political agenda.