Lee Min Ho News: MYM Entertainment Addresses Rumors About Actor's Enlistment; 'City Hunter' Star to Marry Suzy Bae in 2019?

Hallyu star Lee Min Ho's management agency, MYM Entertainment, recently denied rumors that their talent would receive special treatment inside the army and cut short his two-year military service. The "City Hunter" star officially kicked off his service on May 12.

Facebook/LegendOfTheBlueSeaKdramaPromotional photo for "Legend of the Blue Sea"

According to Korea Herald, the agency said: "That's impossible. (Lee) is to follow the instructions of an official from the Military Manpower Administration and be informed of his work site. It's impossible that he can get away early on the first day."

On the first day of his service, the South Korean star was spotted on his way to the Gangnam-gu Office in Seoul, where he will get his initial training at a military camp in his first month prior to his formal work as a member of the army.

The Military Manpower Administration assigned the actor to public service following his physical examination, which means that he will do mostly administrative tasks throughout his enlistment. This is reportedly because of the two major car accidents he was involved with in 2006 and 2011, where he was severely injured. One of the accidents he got into happened while he was filming "City Hunter."

Lee Min Ho should have entered the military years ago but his busy schedule as an actor prevented him from doing so. Before his enlistment, the actor expressed his feelings about his impending military service and said he did not regret entering the military later than he was supposed to. According to him, he could have missed a lot of opportunities had he entered the military in his younger days.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Lee Min Ho and his girlfriend, Suzy Bae, are going to tie the knot after the actor's discharge from the army in 2019. Although this is good news for their fans, neither of the two has confirmed the news so fans should take such reports with a grain of salt.