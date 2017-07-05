Lee Min-ho, Suzy Bae Dating News: Couple to Get Married After Actor's Military Enlistment Ends in 2019?

Wikimedia Commons / Acrofan South Korean actor Lee Min-ho to marry Suzy Bae?

After being rumored to be on the rocks, South Korean superstars Lee Min-ho and Suzy Bae are now speculated to be tying the knot after the "Legend of the Blue Sea" actor finishes his military service.

Reports claim that the long-term couple are planning a huge celebration after the actor's term in the compulsory military service ends in 2019. This is speculated to include their wedding announcement.

According to speculations, Lee Min-ho and Suzy Bae were already engaged even before the actor entered the military enlistment as a public service officer on May 12, 2017. They reportedly told their closest friends as they celebrated their second anniversary. But it seems like the A-list couple intend to keep the news a secret from their fans at the moment.

However, other reports claim that the 30-year-old actor may still have his hands full after his military enlistment due to the rumored plans for "The Heir 2" with co-star Park Shin Hye.

The sequel for the hit 2013 SBS TV series that centers on the lives of some rich and powerful high school students, who are being groomed to lead their families' corporations, is rumored to be under way. But the production may have to wait until Lee Min-ho finally ends his military service in two years.

If the rumored "The Heir 2" project turns out to be true, it may still take a while before Lee Min-ho and the Miss A member walk down the aisle and start their own family. However, the actor's reps have yet to confirm if any of the two rumors turn out to be true.

In another news, the actor's agency, MYM Entertainment, confirmed in a report that he will release a photo book called "DMZ: The Records of 500 Days" that will be released on Monday, July 10. The photos in the book contain several images taken while he was filming his MBC TV documentary called "DMZ: The Wild."

"The photo book includes images of Lee's decision to join the documentary project alongside his active participation in the production," the company said in a statement.