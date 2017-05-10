Lee Min-ho, Suzy Bae Wedding Rumors: Will the Couple Marry Before Lee Min-ho Enters Military Service?

Many fans of Lee Min-ho were distressed to hear the announcement that the Korean actor would be starting his mandatory military service very soon. His enlistment means he would not be visible on-screen and off-screen for about two years.

(Photo: Youtube/KBS World TV)A screenshot of Suzy Bae from the official preview of the Korean TV drama "Uncontrollably Fond."

Given his impending disappearance from the limelight, reports are now suggesting that the "Legend of the Blue Sea" actor is spending his remaining days before he enters military service with his girlfriend Suzy Bae.

Rumors suggest that Lee Min-ho and Suzy Bae are not pleased with the actor's upcoming military service and that the couple are already experiencing separation anxiety.

According to a report by Celebeat, Lee Min-ho recently spoke with Star 1 about his upcoming mandatory military service. The 29-year-old South Korean actor revealed that while he is prepared to fulfill his duty in the military, there are serious and personal things that he is concerned about as well.

"Honestly, I thought I was going to be cool about it. But there are many things I regret," Lee Min-Ho said.

"It's not that I regret going to the army, but the fact that my 20s are passing away right before my eyes," Lee Min-ho explained, as reported by Allkpop. "Now that I am approaching my 30s, I find a lot of things I could've done better in terms of projects. I am also sad because I am getting older."

With Lee Min-ho spending more time with Suzy Bae before entering military service, rumors of their upcoming wedding have also surfaced. There are also speculations that one of the reasons why the couple will be marrying soon is because the "Uncontrollably Fond" actress could be expecting their first baby together.

So far, all of these reports remain unconfirmed as both parties of Lee Min-ho and Suzy Bae have yet to comment on the rumors about their possible wedding in the near future. And so, fans are advised to take these reports with a grain of salt.