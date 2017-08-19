Leftists Have Selective Vision Regarding Charlottesville and Selective Memory Regarding Racism

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

"Let them alone; they are blind guides. And if the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit." – Jesus

Leftists had a corporate autonomous sensory meridian response when one of the most racially divisive presidents in American history, Barack Obama, tweeted: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion."

Obama's tweet was in response to the bedlam in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, when two hate groups that will share an eternity in Hell together, collided.

While Obama's tweet was nice, he is like most leftists who call out their enemy with ease, but conveniently turn a blind eye to the evil perpetrated on their own side, to serve their own purpose.

New York Times reporter, Sheryl Gay Stolberg was on the ground in Charlottesville and live-tweeted: "The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right. I saw club-wielding 'antifa' beating white nationalists being led out of the park." Interestingly, the Southern Poverty Law Center reports the organizer of the white supremacist rally, Jason Kessler, is a former Barack Obama supporter and Occupy movement activist.

We haven't heard much about that have we?

If Democrats had even a semblance of honesty, rather than reassigning their guilt to Republicans, they would acknowledge Democrats birthed the Ku Klux Klan and created Jim Crow laws. They would also admit that pro-slavery Democrats launched the Civil War.

No wonder they support tearing down statues to erase history.

Instead, we've heard a deafening cacophony of cockeyed reporting by agenda driven journalists.

This is not OK.

What's worse, those experiencing brain tingles over Obama's tweet self-righteously justify their side's fascistic behavior in the name of anti-fascism. Rather than seeing what happened for what it really was, the blind now leads the blind.

There's a chance we've reached the bottom of the barrel.

The hypocrisy of this illogic is as prevalent today as it was in July 2016 when the motives of Micah Xavier Johnson were overlooked by Obama leftists.

Johnson was a rabid, anti-white bigot who shot 12 Dallas cops, assassinating five, during a Black Lives Matter event. It was reported Johnson told a hostage negotiator he wanted to kill white people, especially white officers. He also had social media associations with factions the Southern Poverty Law Center designated as hate groups.

Even so, the great-and-mighty blind guide himself, Barack Obama responded to the massacre with a grandiloquent: "I think it's very hard to untangle the motives of this shooter."

Motives are always hard to untangle with selective vision. Truth is distorted if one chooses to view the world through the lens of color, gender and race like leftists do and Obama did during the memorial service for the slain Dallas officers.

Rather than jumping on the perfect opportunity to sow unity, the former Divider-in-Chief coldheartedly lectured mourners about racial bias. Speaking about the Black Lives Matter movement, Obama said Americans "cannot simply turn away and dismiss those in peaceful protest as troublemakers or paranoid. "We can't simply dismiss it as a symptom of political correctness or reverse racism…centuries of racial discrimination, of slavery and subjugation and Jim Crow, they didn't simply vanish with the end of lawful segregation," he said.

In that moment, Obama told us what he really thinks when he turned a blind eye to an obvious racism-inspired massacre while simultaneously offering a wink-and-a-nod at those weaponizing hate.

Even back in 2008 Obama said, "Despite the temptation to view my candidacy through a purely racial lens, we won commanding victories in states with some of the whitest populations in the country. In South Carolina, where the Confederate Flag still flies, we built a powerful coalition of African-American and white Americans."

Nevertheless, that Obama's Charlottesville tweet is one of the most "liked" in Twitter history speaks to the spiritual blindness and downright ignorance which has befallen this nation.