'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Release Date News: Much-Awaited Game Gets Same Launch With Nintendo Switch

After several rumors of its delay, die-hard fans of the "Zelda" franchise finally got word that the much-awaited installment "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be released exactly the same day as the Nintendo Switch in March.

As Nintendo uncovers more details about their upcoming portable console, it turns out that "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is going to be Switch's launch title contrary to some earlier reports that several localization issues would delay the game's release.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is the 19th installment of the long-running game franchise and it is going to feature an entirely open world design — a remarkable take away from the franchise's previous installments.

The upcoming game will still feature the main protagonist Link. During the Nintendo Switch live stream event on Friday, the Japanese video game giant presented another teaser video that runs for 3 minutes and 49 seconds.

The latest and more comprehensive trailer shows more of the vast open world of the game. It showcases the wide sea, mountains, desert, and ruins in Hyrule. Then, the video gives a glimpse of what transpired while Link fell asleep 100 years ago when the dark forces ruled over their world.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's" latest trailer video also features the titular princess and all other characters, both good and bad, that can be expected to show up in the game. As for the plot, Link will apparently get to learn what happened while he was in deep slumber.

The game will also arrive on the Wii U and is, in fact, the first "Zelda" game to be launched for the console.

According to Polygon, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be offered in three editions: standard, special and master. The special edition ($99.99) will come with a carrying case and collectible items such as a coin, tapestry, map, and a copy of the game's soundtrack. The master edition ($129.99) will include all items mentioned for the special edition plus an exclusive Master Sword figure.

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" ($59.99) and Nintendo Switch ($299.99) will hit the shelves on March 3.