'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Cast News, Air Date: EP Talks Muslim Representation; Supernatural Enemies Afoot

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow 'Legends of Tomorrow' will return for a third season on The CW.

The upcoming third season of "Legends of Tomorrow" will see some new faces being introduced, including a few bad guys.

Joining the show are Tala Ashe and Jes Macallan in the roles of Zari Adrianna Tomaz and Special Agent Ava Sharpe, respectively. Tomaz is a Muslim superhero from the future, while Sharpe is an agent for the Time Bureau, a secret branch of the government that deals with time travel.

There is certainly a lot of excitement surrounding the addition of a Muslim superhero, but it seems that fans have President Donald Trump to thank for that.

"You might have heard there was this election," executive producer Marc Guggenheim said at the Television Critics Association press tour (via Variety). "Not to get political, but something that we all gravitated toward in the writers room was making this character Muslim."

Ashe then went on to explain that being represented on television is important in today's society, especially with the current political and social climate.

As for the villains whom the heroes will have to face, season 3 will bring in some magical enemies. This much was revealed by executive producer Phil Klemmer at the Television Critics Association press tour.

"At the head of whatever you want to call our evil organization, it's different. Last year it was three characters from the three different shows that form this alliance. This is a non-human entity," Klemmer told IGN, explaining how the new season will differ from the last. "This is a much more supernatural, spooky vibe this season. We're dealing more with magic. It's less real-world bad guys."

Klemmer teased that fans will get to see more creatures in the upcoming season, which will delve more into the occult. With new challenges ahead, there will definitely be more action to look forward to.

DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.