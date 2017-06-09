'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Cast News, Spoilers: Tala Ashe Tapped for Series Regular Role; Maisie Richardson-Sellers Returns

"Legends of Tomorrow" has added a new face to its roster for its upcoming third season in the form of a Muslim-American character.

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow'Legends of Tomorrow' will return for a third season on The CW.

According to Deadline, Tala Ashe, who is known for her work on "Smash" and "American Odyssey," has been tapped to play the regular role of Zari. The character is described as a Muslim-American woman who hails from the year 2030.

Unfortunately, Zari does not come from a peaceful future, as the world has become riddled with terror and prejudice despite its advancements in technology. She leads a double life, with one requiring her to be a "gray hat hacktivist." However, Zari possesses an ancient power that even she is not aware of.

A new character is certainly exciting since it will open up opportunities to explore different storylines. However, fans are also looking forward to seeing old characters in the upcoming season.

It has been revealed that Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be back to reprise her role as Vixen in season 3, despite having been killed off already. As fans know, the end of season 2 saw the heroes resetting history, giving Vixen a second chance.

"I am definitely coming back next season," Richardson-Sellers said at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest panel in London (via Movie Pilot).

As for the villains in the new season, Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/Atom, revealed to the audience that a different version of the Time Masters will be back to wreak havoc.

"I believe it's not the Time Masters as we know them, but some kind of different formation of an entity that is like a time master entity," Routh said at the panel.

The actor previously took to his Twitter account to share a new poster for season 3, which saw the legends posing fiercely with Caity Lotz's Sara Lance/White Canary at the center.

"Legends of Tomorrow" will return for season 3 on The CW.