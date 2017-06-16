'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Character News: Billy Zane to Join Cast as Historical Figure P.T. Barnum

DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" will be introducing another interesting historical figure next season in the form of P.T. Barnum.

Facebook/CWLegendsOfTomorrowA promotional image for DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" on The CW.

Barnum was a politician, businessman, showman, and the founder of Barnum & Bailey Circus. He is known for a phrase that he allegedly coined, which goes "There's a sucker born every minute. In "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, he will be played by "Titanic" actor Billy Zane.

Executive producer Phil Klemperer has revealed (via Entertainment Weekly) that they could not resist putting together Zane and their very own Victor Garber back on screen for the first time since they both starred in "Titanic," way back in 1997.



Garber, who now has the role of Dr. Martin Stein in "Legends of Tomorrow," played Thomas Andrews in James Cameron's "Titanic," and acted alongside Zane, who played Caledon Hockley, the story's antagonist and the fiance of Rose (Kate Winslet).

Klemperer added, "I've wanted to bring Billy onto 'Legends' every since I saw him in a friend's comedy pilot. I'm not sure that people know how funny Billy is, although we cast him as P.T. Barnum because we knew that he would be able to find the soul beneath the larger-than-life showman."

As for the phrase that the personality allegedly popularized, Klemperer said that Barnum never uttered those words.

"He was less a conman, more the father of modern advertising. A guy who made things 'go viral' before that was a thing," the EP explained. "Sure, in one sense, he's the villain of our story, but in another, he's just a guy who wants to put on a good show."

This is not the first time Zane will be entering a superhero universe, however, as he played The Phantom in the titular film back in 1996. His other credits include "Twin Peaks," "Zoolander," and "Back to the Future."

However, he will not be the only new exciting character to look out for in the upcoming season of the series. It has also been reported that actress Tala Ashe has been cast as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a Muslim-American superhero from the DC comics.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 premieres Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.