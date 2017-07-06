'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 News: Lotz Teases Broken Timeline; Episode 1 Synopsis Revealed

"Legends of Tomorrow" actress Caity Lotz recently spoke out about what her character needs, which is a "real relationship." She also teased a few details about the upcoming third season.

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow "Legends of Tomorrow" will return for a third season on The CW.

Speaking to DC Entertainment, Lotz, who plays Sara Lance a.k.a. The White Canary, shared how the now broken timeline will change the course of the show, particularly its tone and the stories.

"I think this time we're not gonna see history as we remembered it," Lotz revealed. "Before, you'd travel back and history was kind of what it was in the text books. Now that we've broken time, we can travel anywhere and anything can be crazy."

According to the actress, she also wants to see "what sort of effects being in charge have on [Sara]." Furthermore, Lotz believes that it is time for her character to have a serious relationship.

The CW has released the synopsis for season 3 episode 1 of "Legends of Tomorrow." Like what Lotz teased, fans can expect mayhem. Los Angeles 2017 will have dinosaurs roaming the stress and misplaced landmarks. London's Big Ben clock tower will somehow find its way in L.A. With this setup, the Legends realize that they broke time.

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), The CW's DC-based shows, "Legends of Tomorrow" included, will be featured. Cast members and showrunners are set to appear on a panel wherein questions for the upcoming season will be entertained.

SDCC 2017 will take place from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.

The CW's DC Universe panels will be held on Day 3 of the event, Saturday, July 22. "Legends of Tomorrow" will be at Ballroom 20 from 4:10 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

More updates on "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will roll out during SDCC.